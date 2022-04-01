WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement the U.S. will release an average of 1 million additional barrels per day over the next six months from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help reduce energy costs for Americans:

“There’s no question the steep rise in gas prices across the world is directly impacted by Putin’s choice to push Russia – one the world’s largest exporters of crude oil – into an unjustified and unlawful full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Article continues after sponsor message

“And while oil executives should be increasing supply and not using this humanitarian crisis as an excuse to jack up profits on the backs of American consumers and small businesses, I’m pleased to see President Biden take decisive action to release this oil to help bring down gas prices across Illinois and our country.

“This is a positive move but we can and should do more. I hope Congress also uses this moment to pass my bill to finally make gas price gouging a federal crime and the bill I’m cosponsoring to produce less expensive fuel choices like E15 for American families year-round to further help ease the increase in prices caused by Russia’s war of choice while decreasing our dependence on foreign oil.”

Earlier this month, Duckworth introduced legislation to help prevent the oil industry from engaging in gasoline price gouging during periods of crisis, helping protect Americans from unnecessary price increases.

More like this: