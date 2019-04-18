[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Following Attorney General Barr’s press conference on the Mueller Report this morning, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“Attorney General Barr’s biased press conference this morning was a low point for our nation and the rule of law. It’s sad to see the Attorney General of the United States acting as if he were the President’s personal lawyer. The American people deserve the opportunity to read the complete findings of Robert Mueller and to hear from the Special Counsel, who must testify before Congress in a public hearing as soon as possible so he can fully explain the report and the context behind its findings.”

