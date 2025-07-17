WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) voted against Republican spending cuts that would cancel $9 billion in federal funding that supports foreign assistance and public news stations that millions of Americans depend on. Senate Republicans passed the rescissions package by a vote of 51-48.

“Whether it’s his illegal funding freeze or empowering unelected bureaucrats to take a chainsaw to basic needs programs, Donald Trump has been on a mission to cut critical government services and lifelines that millions depend on from day one.

“Not only does this rescission package make DOGE and other cuts permanent, it puts everything—from our national security to global health and public radio and television stations—on the chopping block. Public broadcasting is critically important for Illinoisans across our state, especially in our rural communities, it’s a lifeline of information and engagement. Cutting funding isn’t a cost-saving measure, it’s an attack on the free press and our communities.

“There’s nothing off limits in Republicans’ scheme to carve out tax cuts for Trump and their billionaire buddies—and despite claims about how much money they’re saving, American taxpayers will pay the price for these cuts.”

