WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) slammed Congressional Republicans for continuing to enable Donald Trump’s harmful cuts to VA services and its workforce, undermining the VA’s ability to keep up with new demand for care and benefits for our nation’s Veterans under the bipartisan PACT Act. During her remarks at a forum today, Duckworth called out Republicans for defending Trump slashing our VA while failing to exercise their own oversight and accountability for the proven deterioration of PACT Act implementation since Donald Trump returned to office. Duckworth’s remarks can be found on the Senator’s YouTube.

“The PACT Act was a historic, overwhelmingly bipartisan victory that changed millions of Veterans’ lives,” said Senator Duckworth. “But just like other critical services for our Veterans, Donald Trump has taken a sledgehammer to PACT Act care and benefits as well as the dedicated workforce that provides these services for our nation’s heroes. Meanwhile, instead of holding Trump accountable for the damage done to Veterans as these cuts continue to delay services and care, Republicans are wasting time pointing fingers and placing blame on literally anyone else except Donald Trump. If Republicans really cared about our Veterans, they’d grow a spine and condemn these cuts immediately.”

Duckworth has been a fierce leader and advocate for Veterans and the VA staff who serve them in the wake of the disastrous Trump-Musk layoffs. Recently, Duckworth slammed a senior official from the VA after he failed to publicly commit to rehiring VCL workers who were wrongfully fired in Trump-Musk layoffs. After the first VA purge laid off workers with the VCL—including several Veterans—Duckworth successfully pushed the Trump Administration to reinstate these devoted public servants that work to support our Veterans in their darkest moments.

Additionally, Duckworth and U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) are leading the push for the Protect Veteran Jobs Act, legislation that would reinstate the thousands of Veterans who were fired in the Trump-Musk layoffs. Duckworth and Kim subsequently introduced their legislation as an amendment to Republicans’ slush fund continuing resolution. Republicans shamefully blocked it from passing.

