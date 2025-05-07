WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration may start enforcing Donald Trump’s un-American, unjust trans military service ban while legal challenges to the ban are still ongoing:

“Absolutely shameful. Trump’s trans military service ban hurts our military readiness, makes our military’s recruitment challenges even worse and disrespects Americans who are brave enough to serve in uniform. This ruling from the far-right, Trump-appointed Supreme Court majority will make our military less lethal and Americans less safe—it just empowered Donald Trump to fire a servicemember who flew more than 60 combat missions, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Last month, Duckworth led 13 of her fellow Senate Democratic colleagues in condemning President Trump’s transgender military service ban for being a blatant violation of our brave servicemembers’ civil rights and weakening our national security. In the letter to Defense Secretary Hegseth, the lawmakers derided the ban for not only being discriminatory and based on false pretenses, but also for hurting our military readiness and exacerbating the ongoing military recruiting crisis in service of continuing hateful attacks against transgender Americans.

