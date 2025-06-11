WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)—criticized Donald Trump’s deployment of 700 Marines into Los Angeles while questioning Commandant of the Marine Corps General Eric M. Smith during today’s hearing. Duckworth’s remarks can be found on the Senator’s YouTube.

“I don’t condone violence or property destruction, but using active-duty Marines this way sets a dangerous precedent that risks damaging public trust in our military and politicizing a military force that must remain mission-focused,” said Duckworth. “President Trump is asking Marines to be away from their families for a situation that the President himself said yesterday was ‘simmering, but not very much.’ Sending troops to turn on their own communities puts our troops at risk, and it degrades our rights and the democracy every member of our military swore to defend.”

