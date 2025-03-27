WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) and Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)—alongside U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to place a memorial honoring women’s contributions to World War II on the National Mall. The legislation builds on Senator Duckworth’s 2023 law that authorized the establishment of a WWII women’s memorial in D.C.

“It’s long past time we memorialize the contributions hardworking women made during World War II beside all the other historic memorials on the National Mall,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m proud our legislation was signed into law to establish a memorial in D.C. to honor the millions of women who rolled up their sleeves and took whatever job was necessary to help move our country forward during World War II. Now, Congress must pass this bipartisan legislation to ensure this memorial is rightfully placed on the National Mall where their legacy can be remembered and preserved prominently for generations to come.”

“The monuments and memorials displayed in Washington tell America’s story,” said Senator Shaheen. “The invaluable contributions of ‘Rosie the Riveters’ during World War II are measured not only by the countless American lives they helped save, but also by the generations of women they inspired to serve our nation. Our bipartisan legislation designates a permanent home to memorialize the brave women who worked on the home front during the second world war.”

“Over 18 million women served on the home front during World War II, playing a key role in American history. They helped support their country while inspiring future generations of women to join the workforce,” said Senator Blackburn. “A memorial honoring the sacrifice and service of these women should be placed on the National Mall as a powerful reminder of their legacy in fighting for freedom and building the equipment needed by America’s troops during World War II.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell (D-MI-06) and Russ Fulcher (R-ID-01).

More than 18 million women answered the call to hold down the home front by working as pilots, engineers, electricians, mechanics, code breakers and more during World War II.

