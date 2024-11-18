WASHINGTON, D.C.– Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)—along with U.S. Representatives Terri Sewell (D-AL-07) and Andy Kim (D-NJ-03) introduced the Improving Access to Prenatal Care for Military Families Act. The legislation would create a Department of Defense (DoD) pilot program to designate pregnancy as a Qualifying Life Event under the TRICARE program, empowering servicemembers and their spouses to choose a health care plan that meets their needs during pregnancy. This legislation builds on Senator Duckworth’s, Congressman Kim’s and Congresswoman Sewell’s bicameral efforts to include a version of this bill in the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA). A Duckworth-led provision to accomplish this goal was included as a briefing requirement in the FY2025 SASC NDAA Committee Report in July.

“After all the sacrifices they make for our nation each and every day, our military families should never have to face arbitrary, needless barriers just to access prenatal care,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m proud to work with Senator-elect Kim and Congresswoman Sewell to introduce this bicameral legislation, which would help make it easier for our brave servicemembers and military spouses to access the high-quality care they need and deserve as they build their families. It’s the right thing to do, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure this commonsense policy is included in the final defense bill.”

“Our military families take on extraordinary challenges each and every day,” said Rep. Sewell. “Accessing quality maternal health care services should not be one of them. This legislation offers greater flexibility to our expectant military families by empowering pregnant military spouses to choose the health care plan that best meets their needs. I thank Senator Duckworth and Congressman Kim for the partnership and look forward to getting this bill passed and signed into law.”

“For their dedicated service and sacrifices on behalf of our nation, military families deserve healthcare options that can meet their evolving needs,” said Congressman Kim. “I am proud to work with Senator Duckworth and Congresswoman Sewell on this legislation to give some peace of mind to servicemembers, military spouses, and their growing families. As they continue to be there for us, this designation would help look after them in a time when having the maternal care they need couldn’t be more important.”

Currently, TRICARE beneficiaries may opt to change their TRICARE plan during the annual Open Season or if they experience a Qualifying Life Event (QLE). QLEs include marriage, divorce, a job change, a move and the birth or adoption of a child, but not pregnancy. The Improving Access to Prenatal Care for Military Families Act would provide greater flexibility to expectant military families by establishing a five-year DoD pilot program to designate pregnancy as a QLE. Such a designation would allow beneficiaries to switch from TRICARE’s Prime and Select plans if doing so would provide that individual with better coverage for prenatal care.

Along with Duckworth, the legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Angus King (I-ME), Patty Murray (D-WA) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI).

The Improving Access to Prenatal Care for Military Families Act is endorsed by the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), the National Military Family Association (NMFA), the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV), the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), the Air & Space Forces Association, AMVETS, the Chief Warrant Officers Association of the U.S. Coast Guard (CWOA), the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and the United States Army Warrant Officers Association (USAWOA).

A copy of the final bill text is available on Senator Duckworth’s website.

In the FY2025 NDAA, Senator Duckworth is also pushing for the inclusion of her provision that would expand access to IVF for our servicemembers, which would ensure our troops get the same access to IVF treatment that Members of Congress will begin to receive in 2025.

