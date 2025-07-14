Duckworth Secures Several Key Priorities in Committee-Passed NDAA To Expand IVF Coverage, Strengthen Oversight of Domestic Military Deployments, More Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years and is a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)—secured several important provisions to support servicemembers and boost American competitiveness and national security in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that SASC approved this week and the full Senate will now consider. Among the provisions that the Senator secured in the Committee-passed legislation, Duckworth successfully led a provision to expand IVF access for uniformed servicemembers and ensure military families have the same level of coverage that Members of Congress and other federal employees already have. As President Donald Trump continues to misuse our military to intimidate American citizens across our nation, Duckworth also successfully secured provisions that would safeguard Americans’ civil rights when servicemembers assist law enforcement on U.S. soil. “The brave men and women in uniform who serve our nation at home and abroad deserve to know that our country fully supports them as they and their families sacrifice to defend our country and our Constitution,” said Duckworth. “While I don’t support every provision included in this bill, I’m proud that it includes several of my provisions to support our servicemembers and their families, boost American manufacturing, improve Americans’ faith in their military as well as rein in the Trump Administration. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to continue improving this NDAA and ensure Congress passes a strong final bill that lets our troops know we have their backs.” Article continues after sponsor message NDAAs set our nation’s defense policy and laws, authorize funding for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and ensure that our servicemembers have the tools they need to defend our nation. Additionally, this year’s committee-passed legislation authorizes funding to support a 3.8 percent pay raise for military members. Key Duckworth-led provisions secured in this year’s Committee-passed NDAA would: Expand access to IVF for military families by requiring TRICARE to cover fertility treatment services, including IVF, to ensure servicemembers and their families have the same level of coverage that Members of Congress already receive. This is the second time Senator Duckworth secured this provision in the committee-passed version of an NDAA bill.

by requiring TRICARE to cover fertility treatment services, including IVF, to ensure servicemembers and their families have the same level of coverage that Members of Congress already receive. This is the Senator Duckworth secured this provision in the committee-passed version of an NDAA bill. Regarding this provision, Duckworth said: “Even before I was wounded, I had made the difficult decision to delay building a family because I knew getting pregnant would impact my ability to be an Army aviator—and to advance in the career I loved. Because of the miracle of IVF—and my access to reproductive healthcare through the VA—I’m now a mom to two beautiful girls. The reality is that the men and women of the uniformed services face unique challenges when trying to start or build a family, and studies show that servicemembers and Veterans have higher rates of infertility compared to the general population. After successfully securing this provision in last year’s Committee-passed bill, I’m so proud my colleagues helped me build on this progress by including it in this year’s bill as well. It’s past time our nation provides our military families with the same access to IVF that all Members of Congress already have and ensure our heroes can start the families they’ve dreamed of.”

by requiring that servicemembers identify themselves as part of the military when assisting federal law enforcement in the United States. As the Trump Administration continues to send federal agents and our nation’s military into our communities to intimidate their fellow Americans, this provision ensures that servicemembers identify themselves properly—to avoid public misunderstanding about who is providing logistical support versus conducting arrests or law enforcement duties. Regarding this provision, Duckworth: “In my own experience serving in the National Guard, I saw firsthand the difference drawing a bright line between the roles of our military and law enforcement can make in terms of maintaining public trust in our military. I’m proud my colleagues agreed that this is a necessary requirement to provide accountability to the public during tense moments when troops might be interacting with citizens, from protests to natural disasters to humanitarian crises, and I hope the rest of my colleagues in the Senate do too.”

by mandating legal training to all servicemembers, including a refresher within 90 days of any mobilization or deployment, on their responsibilities under the law of armed conflict, rules of engagement, defense support for civil authorities and standing rules for the use of force within the United States. In light of the Trump Administration’s increasing use of troops to support law enforcement within the United States, this provision will ensure troops know how to responsibly operate within the bounds of domestic laws and protect American civil rights. Establish a senior leader of DoD Programs for military to civilian transition efforts by directing DoD to appoint a senior official to oversee policy and programs related to the transition of servicemembers to civilian life or to the reserves. This would elevate and strengthen DoD’s attention on services to assist troops as they leave service and enter civilian life, providing a streamlined conduit for coordination with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

by requiring DoD to identify opportunities to enter joint ventures between U.S. military, U.S. companies and foreign partners to co-produce auxiliary vessels and small boats. Senator Duckworth’s effort aims to increase our nation’s sealift capacity and shipbuilding workforce through leveraging the strengths of our allies and partners in constructing smaller vessels as well as building our ability to surge production of these vessels closer to the point of need in the event of conflict. Enhance Congressional oversight of the military justice system by requiring the President and DoD to notify Congress of any removal of Judge Advocates General, to ensure that military commanders have the legal advice they need to make their difficult decisions. In addition to notice, the President and DoD must provide a justification for the involuntary removal of any of the top Judge Advocates General (JAG) at least five days before the JAG is removed. This follows Secretary Hegseth’s unceremonious firing of JAGs, which are our military’s legal experts on everything from administrative and domestic protections to international law.

by requiring the DoD’s to articulate its plan for acquiring chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat protective garments free from toxic PFAS chemicals as soon as possible. Enable the nonpartisan, Duckworth-created Afghanistan War Commission to finish its final report by authorizing DoD to provide non-reimbursable support services—like staff, facilities and funding—and authorizing the Commission to enter into contracts to obtain essential goods and servicesauthor, including the ability to publish its final report through a private publisher. These provisions align its authorities with similar commissions, including the 9/11 National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States.

to allow U.S. forces to work with the Pacific Island nations to improve their cyber capabilities and reduce vulnerabilities, building resilience against threats in DoD's priority region. Expand exchange opportunities for allies and partners by authorizing DoD to offer exchange opportunities at universities with ROTC programs for servicemembers from partner nations, creating a cost-effective way to train future leaders of key partner militaries.

by directing DoD to deliver a special and incentive pay assessment framework – which was required in the FY24 NDAA -- by June 1, 2026, and also requiring DoD to make a specific determination about the percentage of aviation incentive pay that goes to maintaining skill proficiency. This provision is essential to ensuring Reservists are paid fairly when they are required to maintain skills and certifications that are expensive to maintain. Direct a GAO Report on Aviation Safety to review DoD policies and procedures for data gathering, risk assessment and risk mitigation of U.S. military flights, especially as in U.S. domestic civilian airspace. This provision follows investigations into the tragic crash at Reagan National Airport and close calls with military flights throughout civilian airspace.

by encouraging the use of domestically manufactured helicopters in Initial Entry Rotary Wing pilot training by the Army. Improve servicemember mental health services and confidentiality by emphasizing support for consistent compliance with suicide prevention policy and confidential access to mental health care without retaliation for all servicemembers and across all branches. The Senator helped secure this provision alongside U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

by authorizing an additional $5 million for the Secretary of the Army to expand prototyping and production capacity by integrating robotics, automation and digital manufacturing into the munitions industrial base. Use advanced manufacturing to improve the rapid repair of equipment in forward-based locations by authorizing digital manufacturing as part of the prototyping program for contested logistics and removing the sunset for the program. This provision would allow DoD to develop best practices regarding forward-based commercial, advanced digital manufacturing facilities for rapid, distributed parts production closer to the point of use.

by expressing support for investments in biomechanical, physiological, and psychological research to mitigate injury risks and improve physical resilience in combat operations. Improve equipment connectivity for military airfields by encouraging the Air Force to integrate connectivity solutions for flightline support equipment, such as generators, light carts, and support vehicles, that are critical for ensuring our military aircraft can safely take off and land. This will improve equipment readiness to ensure our Airmen are prepared for expeditionary flightline operations in contested environments.

by supporting the innovative work being done at advanced facilities like the University of Illinois’s Fermentation and Agriculture Biomanufacturing Hub (iFAB) by requiring more information on how DoD is investing in this technology critical for national security. Illuminate gaps in the military footwear industrial base by requesting DoD provide data and analysis on the necessary war reserves for footwear and textiles, and the accompanying surge needs in the event of crisis or conflict. This report language is a modified version of the Senator’s Better Outfitting Our Troops (BOOTS) Act , which recognizes that our defense industrial base for combat boots needs investment in order for it to support our troops and help ensure they have the sturdiest and most protective boots in a possible war.

by prohibiting the DoD from sourcing clothing, fabrics or components from countries of concern—such as China, Iran, North Korea and Russia—when using domestic sourcing waivers under the Berry Amendment, to prevent further weakening of the U.S. clothing and textile industrial base. Allow the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) to explore investments in nuclear energy and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing by authorizing inclusion of nuclear energy as a covered technology under Section 149 of Title 10 and directing OSC to explore the value of investments in PCBs. This change would enable DoD to explore new investments with these key industries critical for our national security.

by recognizing the importance of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI) program, which aims to build a commercially useful FTQC by 2033, and encouraging the Department to concurrently prepare algorithms to operate those machines, while the hardware is being built. This provision recognizes the importance of the development of the first FTQC, which is being built at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park in Chicago, Illinois. Improve cross-state medical license reciprocity for Title 32 National Guard medical providers by requiring DoD to analyze any barriers to ensuring medical license reciprocity for Guardsmen to train under Title 32 status. This follows reports from National Guardsmen medical providers that they struggle to get the permissions necessary to conduct essential training across state lines, especially in specialized hospitals for trauma care – vital kinds of training for combat care.

by restricting the Secretary of the Army from using any funds authorized for restructuring Army commands until the Army provides more information about their proposed plan to integrate Joint Munitions Command and Army Sustainment Command, ensuring operations at Rock Island Arsenal are not unnecessarily affected. Improve Arsenal Workload Sustainment by establishing a 5-year pilot program requiring DoD to give preference to public-private partnerships in arsenals, especially those non-public partners that ensure equitable workshare to DoD employees to protect critical skills. This provision is a modified version of the Arsenal Workload Sustainment Act that Duckworth introduced alongside U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) as well as U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17) to help ensure Army arsenals and factories remain active and viable while preserving the skilled workforce, equipment and production capacity critical to our nation’s defense industrial base.

by directing the Army to analyze the effectiveness of their current governance and resourcing model for the Army’s arsenals, depots as well as ammunition plants and identify opportunities for changes to ensure the enterprise and its workforce can support the military’s munitions and sustainment requirements now and in the future. The Senator helped secure this provision alongside Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK). Improve predictive manufacturing analytics at Army Arsenals by urging the continued implementation of industrial control networks across our Army's arsenals to enable the collection, aggregation and analysis of data associated with the manufacture and repair of equipment and supplies.

by securing a one-year extension of the Joint Medical Facility Demonstration Fund, which supports the operations of the North Chicago-based Lovell FHCC. This provision, led with Senator Durbin, will help safeguard continued access to vital services for military families and Veterans in the area. Improve the “Warm Hand-off Process” for Servicemembers by changing the current “opt-in” option on the DD-2648 form for sending servicemembers’ information to state veterans’ agencies to an “opt-out” option, aiming to streamline information flow to state services and improve the “warm hand-off” process for servicemembers when they separate or retire from the military service. The Senator helped secure this provision alongside U.S. Senators Angus King (I-ME) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

by authorizing $50 million in Major Construction funds for a new addition to the Child Development Center at Rock Island Arsenal and to consolidate the existing facilities into a single building and make upgrades to meet DoD guidelines and safety requirements. This project will provide a necessary service to the Arsenal and surrounding community. Support the design of a new Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at Scott Air Force Base by authorizing $6 million in Planning and Design funds for the construction of a new aircraft maintenance hangar to support the training and operational mission of the 126th Aerial Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base. The current hangar was constructed in 1956, remains in disrepair and no longer meets Department of Defense standards or mission requirements, making a new hangar critical to the Wing's mission.

Improving the Tactical Vehicle Fleet by authorizing an additional $168 million to speed up replacement of Marine Corps HMMWVs with modernized vehicles to improve readiness for global missions.