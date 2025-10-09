WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) will hold a hearing to receive testimony from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on President Donald Trump’s unlawful and unconstitutional deployment of U.S. military troops to intimidate Americans in their own communities in the coming weeks. Duckworth’s announcement comes weeks after she led all of her fellow SASC Democrats in calling on SASC Chairman Wicker to hold this hearing, and shortly after she blocked expedited passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) until said hearing was secured.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“While we never should have had to wait this long for a hearing into some of Trump’s most egregious abuses of our nation’s military—and I wish Republicans had been more proactive in taking action to protect Americans’ civil rights—I appreciate Chairman Wicker finally committing to hold a hearing on these deployments in the coming weeks. I look forward to asking tough questions of the Trump administration about their unconstitutional National Guard deployments to American cities against state and local officials’ objections.”

More like this:

Duckworth To Block Passage of National Defense Authorization Act Until Senate Holds Hearing on Trump’s Military Deployments to American Cities
Today
Duckworth Pushes for Accountability Over Trump Administration’s Dangerous, Unconstitutional Deployment of National Guard into American Cities
2 days ago
Building On Her Discussions in South Korea, Duckworth Meets With Hanwha Ocean Leadership to Strengthen Auxiliary Shipbuilding Partnerships   
Sep 22, 2025
Duckworth Calls Out Trump’s Dangerous and Unconstitutional Abuse of the Military to Police American Cities
Sep 11, 2025
Duckworth-Murkowski Bipartisan Bill Passes Committee to Provide Public Health Commissioned Officers With Essential Leave Benefits Enjoyed by All Other
Aug 3, 2025

 