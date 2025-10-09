Duckworth Secures Senate Hearing on Trump’s Military Deployments to American Cities Senate to review DoD testimony on troop use in U.S. communities. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) will hold a hearing to receive testimony from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on President Donald Trump’s unlawful and unconstitutional deployment of U.S. military troops to intimidate Americans in their own communities in the coming weeks. Duckworth’s announcement comes weeks after she led all of her fellow SASC Democrats in calling on SASC Chairman Wicker to hold this hearing, and shortly after she blocked expedited passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) until said hearing was secured. Article continues after sponsor message “While we never should have had to wait this long for a hearing into some of Trump’s most egregious abuses of our nation’s military—and I wish Republicans had been more proactive in taking action to protect Americans’ civil rights—I appreciate Chairman Wicker finally committing to hold a hearing on these deployments in the coming weeks. I look forward to asking tough questions of the Trump administration about their unconstitutional National Guard deployments to American cities against state and local officials’ objections.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Trending