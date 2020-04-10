WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after Republicans led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell engaged in a partisan stunt that only delayed the approval of critical additional relief funding for small businesses:

“It’s clear that despite good intentions, the Paycheck Protection Program isn’t being implemented by the Trump Administration as it should be, and small businesses across Illinois and around the country still desperately need help. Along with boosting immediate relief for small businesses, we should also boost funding for hospitals, food stamp programs and local governments to help everyone weather the COVID-19 storm. Today’s stunt by Mitch McConnell did nothing to move bipartisan funding legislation forward, it only sent a message that his political games are more important than the livelihood of millions of Americans.”

