WASHINGTON, DC — After Senate Republicans released an updated version of Trumpcare, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement:

“It’s unfortunate that in the face of mounting public scrutiny, Senate Republicans doubled-down on their secretive, behind-closed-doors process and produced a healthcare bill that’s even worse for the American people.

“The version of Trumpcare released today would still rob tens of millions of their health insurance and jeopardize a program that 1 in 10 Veterans, 2 out of 3 nursing home residents and children with autism, Down syndrome and special needs depend on. It would also allow health insurers to offer plans that are so skimpy, they wouldn’t cover pregnancies and maternal care, mental healthcare or treatments for major illnesses – driving up costs for anyone who has bad luck and gets sick, has a pre-existing condition or simply wants comprehensive health insurance.

“I’ve always been willing to work across the aisle to improve our healthcare system and there are practical, common-sense solutions that we can all agree on but Trumpcare is preventing us from having those conversations.”

