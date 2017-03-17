CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today received Quad County Urban League’s “Woman in Power” award at the organization’s annual Women’s Empowerment Summit, which is focused on diversity in the workplace.

“This ceremony is a time to both honor the civil rights leaders and the women who have come before us and to celebrate the American values of diversity and inclusion,” said Senator Duckworth. “I am truly honored to receive the ‘Woman in Power’ award and I look forward to continuing my work to ensure every American has equal opportunity to get ahead, no matter their race, religion, gender or disability.”

As part of her efforts to expand economic opportunity for all Americans, Duckworth recently introduced the FAMILY Act, which would create a universal paid leave program of up to 12 weeks for workers who need time to care for a newborn or adopted child, a seriously ill family member, or their own serious health condition. Duckworth is also working in the Senate to advance her “economic opportunity” agenda to revitalize economies in communities around the state that have been ignored by many for too long. By investing in infrastructure, education programs and minority- and women-owned businesses, Duckworth’s economic development plan seeks to support working families across Illinois, increasing access to jobs and opportunity, and helping provide community wealth that will stabilize neighborhoods struggling for a brighter future.

The Quad County Urban League seeks to promote academic achievement, employment and cultural enrichment for low-income Americans, with a specific focus on supporting people of color, including African Americans, women and disabled persons.

