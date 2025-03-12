WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) and Ranking Member of the CST Aviation Subcommittee—issued the following statement after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) unveiled a preliminary report on the horrific DCA aircraft collision that occurred on January 29, 2025:

“I’m thankful for the NTSB’s work to uncover the facts and circumstances that led to the horrific DCA aircraft collision that killed 67 people. As a former Blackhawk pilot who has flown incredibly complex airspaces like the one around DCA, I support the NTSB’s emergency recommendations that aim to strengthen precautions and keep the flying public safe.

“Safety is of paramount importance, and it’s as clear as ever that we need a well-trained and well-staffed FAA to help make flying safer—not firing thousands in our aviation workforce and draining the FAA of its resources.

“While there is still so much unknown, it is critical that we do not speculate and let the investigators continue to do their jobs. I look forward to continuing to work with the NTSB and FAA to get to the bottom of this incident and strengthen our aviation system.”

