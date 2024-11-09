WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States:

“As deeply, deeply disappointed as I am by the results of the election, make no mistake: my Democratic colleagues and I—unlike many Republicans after the 2020 election—will uphold the will of the American people, fulfill our constitutional duty and do our part to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Vice President Harris should be proud not only of her campaign, but also of helping reestablish the quintessential American tradition of accepting the results of our elections. In this country, party loyalty must never take priority over the oath we swore to support and defend our Constitution.

“I also sympathize with the millions of Americans who are distraught by the knowledge that Donald Trump will soon be President once again. To each of you, please know that I am as dedicated today as I’ve ever been to doing absolutely everything in my power as a United States Senator to defend our rights and our freedoms. Because if there’s one thing I know, it’s that my buddies and I didn’t sign up to defend our democracy in warzones thousands of miles away only to watch it crumble in hallowed halls back at home.”

