WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement reacting to Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address:

“Rather than attempting to unite our divided nation and present solutions to the serious challenges we face, Donald Trump yet again chose to mislead the American people, claim credit for the work of others and embellish his Administration’s disastrous record. Rather than strengthening our national security, his reckless decisions in recent months have emboldened our adversaries in Syria and resulted in more than 60 American servicemembers being diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries while doing nothing to restrict Iran’s ability to acquire nuclear weapons. For the sake of our national security and the safety of our troops, I sincerely hope that he tones down his rhetoric and replaces his ‘maximum pressure’ strategy for one that recognizes the efficacy—and necessity—of diplomacy.

“Trump also failed to mention that his Administration is still leading an assault on both our environment and the Affordable Care Act, which protects millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions. No matter what Donald Trump says or does to distract from his failed presidency and his efforts to endanger our national security for political gain, I’ll remain focused on lowering health care costs, keeping our troops safe, securing environmental justice and investing in our infrastructure.”

Senator Duckworth hosted Illinois-based environmental justice advocate Celeste Flores as her guest for tonight’s address. Celeste is the Lake County Outreach Director for Faith in Place, an Illinois-based educational and advocacy organization that helps diverse religious and faith communities implement environmental programs, and Co-Chair of Clean Power Lake County, a community-driven coalition committed to local action to secure environmental, economic and racial justice.

