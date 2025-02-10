ELGIN, IL – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker—alongside parents, teachers and staff at Two Rivers Head Start agency—underscored how President Donald Trump’s illegal funding freeze is continuing to inflict needless chaos, confusion and financial pain on Head Start programs and the middle-class families they serve throughout Illinois. As a result of the financial setbacks triggered by Trump’s funding freeze, many Head Start programs in Illinois are unsure how they’ll be able to provide food and resources to the kids in their care or whether they’ll have to shut down altogether. Photos from today’s press conference are available on the Senator’s website.

“Despite running on the promise that he would lower costs for middle-class Americans, Donald Trump’s illegal funding freeze is hurting the same families he swore he’d protect by jeopardizing the Head Start programs so many rely on,” said Senator Duckworth. “Trump and his billionaire buddies might be able to weather the chaos this freeze unleashed—and not worry about whether Head Start will be there for their own family tomorrow—but that is a luxury most working parents cannot afford. Donald Trump’s agenda is out of touch, and I’ll continue to work with Governor Pritzker to hold him accountable, repair the damage already done to Illinois families and support Head Start programs throughout our state.”

“Donald Trump promised to improve the lives of Americans and instead he is threatening the livelihoods of Illinois’ working families with his illegal funding cuts,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Head Start is a fixture of education in America that enables the neediest families and children to go to preschool. But Donald Trump’s harmful policies threaten to leave these families and kids in the cold. In lockstep with our federal delegation, Illinois is unified in its commitment to fighting against unconstitutional cuts that harm working families.”

“The day-to-day uncertainty not only impacts our agency but also the families we serve,” said Executive Director of Two Rivers Head Start Agency Kelly Neidel. “Since the system freeze, the platform used for fund withdrawals has been displaying various messages, all of which prevent access. This has led to confusion among many individuals who mistakenly believe that receiving a grant means obtaining the full amount upfront. However, that is not the case. Grant funds are disbursed incrementally, requiring recipients to submit documentation of expenses that align with each drawdown request. This process is similar to receiving a paycheck—once the funds are received, they are then used to cover the necessary expenses. Many of the children in our care have faced significant challenges, including foster care or homelessness. Despite these hardships, we provide them with a stable, nurturing environment where they can thrive. Our programs prepare children for kindergarten, ensure they receive three nutritious meals a day, and offer a safe space to grow and learn. Additionally, we support parents by providing reliable childcare and preschool, allowing them to pursue employment or education to build a better future for their families.”

