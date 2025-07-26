WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA-07) led their fellow Senate and House Democratic colleagues in reintroducing legislation to protect Americans’ right to access reproductive health care, regardless of income, insurance or zip code. The Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Healthcare (EACH) Act would end the discriminatory Hyde Amendment and help lift unjust abortion coverage restrictions for those who depend on Medicaid and other government-sponsored plans—reaffirming the right to access reproductive health care after Donald Trump signed his Big, Beautiful Betrayal into law that will rip health care away from over 15 million Americans.

“Ever since Trump’s far-right Supreme Court majority struck down Roe, Republicans have made it their mission to strip away a woman’s right to reproductive health care—a right they have no place to stand in the way of,” said Senator Duckworth. “As Republicans’ Big, Beautiful Betrayal kicks millions off their health care, we must act to help strengthen access to abortion coverage for low-income Americans, servicemembers and millions more—no matter their zip code. I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation alongside my colleagues so we can do just that.”

“Abortion care is health care, and health care is a human right. With Trump and Republicans advancing a cruel, coordinated assault on our bodily autonomy—gutting Medicaid, defunding Planned Parenthood, and decimating access to care—we must use every tool available to protect and expand reproductive healthcare,” said Congresswoman Pressley. “The EACH Act would help us do just that. By repealing the racist and discriminatory Hyde Amendment, which has denied necessary care for vulnerable communities for nearly half a century, our bill would help ensure everyone in America can get the reproductive healthcare they need, regardless of income, insurance, or zip code. I'm grateful to Senator Duckworth and our colleagues for their partnership on this critical priority.”

Along with Duckworth, the legislation is cosponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Chris Coons (D-DE), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Tina Smith (D-MN), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Peter Welch (D-VT), Ed Markey (D-MA), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), John Fetterman (D-PA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM).

Along with Pressley, the legislation is cosponsored in the House by more than 150 U.S. Representatives.

Copy of the bill text is available on Senator Duckworth’s website.

Throughout her time in the Senate, Duckworth has made protecting reproductive freedom a top priority in the face of Republicans’ anti-choice crusade. Two weeks ago, Duckworth successfully included her provision to expand access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) for military families in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that passed through the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee.

Duckworth has also long pushed to pass her Right to IVF Act—which Senate Republicans blocked not once, but twice last year. This legislation would both establish a right to IVF and other assisted reproductive technology (ART), expand access for hopeful parents, Veterans and federal employees, as well as lower the costs of IVF for middle-class families across the country. Last September’s vote marked the fourth time Senate Republicans blocked Duckworth-led legislation that would protect access to IVF nationwide.

Duckworth was the first Senator to give birth while serving in office and had both of her children with the help of IVF. In 2018, she advocated for the Senate to change its rules so she could bring her infant onto the Senate floor.

