WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) and Ranking Member of the CST Aviation Subcommittee—pressed Federal Aviation Administrator nominee Bryan Bedford to commit to upholding the strong 1,500-hour certification standard for our nation’s pilots and strengthening the FAA’s oversight of Boeing at his confirmation hearing. In light of Mr. Bedford’s previous comments against the 1,500-hour rule, Duckworth raised concerns that Mr. Bedford would unilaterally attempt to weaken this standard and produce less-prepared pilots in the immediate aftermath of our nation experiencing the first major deadly commercial crash in more than a decade, amid a surge in near-misses with an air traffic controller shortage and aging controller equipment. When Duckworth asked Mr. Bedford for his commitment to not reduce the 1,500-hour rule if confirmed, Mr. Bedford refused to commit. Duckworth’s remarks can be found on the Senator’s YouTube.

“Now is not the time for less flight training for our pilots,” said Duckworth. “Not only is it deeply disappointing that Mr. Bedford refused to commit to upholding the 1,500-hour rule, it’s also dangerous. Incident after incident, it has been pilots who have made last second decisions to avert disaster. Well-trained pilots are our last line of defense. Without a firmer commitment, I remain deeply skeptical about his nomination.”

Additionally, Duckworth warned against any future attempt by the FAA to delegate airworthiness inspection authority back to Boeing—an authority that would allow the company to self-inspect its own aircraft for commercial use. Duckworth’s warning comes after the Department of Transportation (DOT) Inspector General’s issued an October report that found FAA’s oversight of Boeing production was not only “not effective,” but so ineffective that it issued 16 separate recommendations for the FAA to fix its oversight process. To help ensure Boeing’s aircraft designs meet certification safety standards, Duckworth urged Mr. Bedford to refrain from delegating this inspection authority back to Boeing until the FAA completes all 16 recommendations. Mr. Bedford refused to commit.

“I’ve long been troubled by FAA’s ineffective oversight of Boeing,” said Duckworth. “I believe strongly that FAA must not delegate inspection authority back to Boeing until—at a minimum—FAA fixes its ineffective oversight of Boeing’s production. After Boeing’s CEO refused to rule out accepting this authority when I questioned him back in April, it’s deeply disappointing that Mr. Bedford also wouldn’t rule out offering this authority back to Boeing today. That’s two red flags about the future of FAA and Boeing’s relationship that our nation should not ignore.”

One of the most shocking findings in the DOT Inspector General’s October report was that that shortly before the Boeing door plug blowout, individuals within FAA wanted to delegate airplane airworthiness inspection authority back to Boeing without any criteria by which to assess whether Boeing could be trusted to properly carry out these inspections. This is particularly concerning because, prior to the 737 MAX crashes and production problems with the 787, the FAA allowed Boeing to self-inspect their aircraft to ensure they conformed with their FAA-approved type design. However, in the wake of the MAX crashes, it was found that Boeing had a pattern of abusing this authority and producing 737 MAX aircraft with nonfunctioning Angle of Attack Disagree alerts.

Duckworth has long pushed for improved federal oversight of Boeing. Last year, she urged then-FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker to make sure the FAA requires transparency and accountability as it oversees Boeing’s Safety and Quality Plan. Duckworth also implored FAA to scrutinize Boeing’s bad behavior and use its civil enforcement authority more often, when appropriate, and also called on the agency to review Boeing’s disturbing pattern of failing to disclose critical safety information about 737 MAX planes to pilots.

Last year, Duckworth also called on FAA to reject a petition by Boeing for a safety exemption to allow the 737 MAX 7 to be certified to fly despite having another known safety defect that has not yet been fixed. The Senator subsequently met with then-Boeing CEO David Calhoun and urged him to withdraw the company’s petition, which the company did just days later, crediting Duckworth’s reasoning for the decision.

For years before the deadly DCA crash, Duckworth was soundingthe alarm that we must make these critical aviation safety investments immediately to prevent all-too-often near-misses from becoming catastrophic tragedies. Last Congress, Duckworth chaired two CST Aviation Subcommittee hearings—one last December and the other a year prior—to address our aviation industry’s chilling surge in near-deadly close calls and underscore the urgent need to improve air traffic control systems to protect the flying public.

Duckworth helped author the landmark bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 that was signed into law last year and included several of her provisions to safeguard the 1,500-hour rule, improve safety, expand the aviation workforce and enhance protections for travelers with disabilities. Duckworth has noted that while it was a tremendous victory for the flying public, more needs to be done to address the recent issues that have come to light with Boeing since a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight mid-flight.

