WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement today after the Trump Administration announced plans to indiscriminately fire hundreds of civil service and Foreign Service Officers:

“Once again, Trump’s illegal, chaotic actions are putting our servicemembers at greater risk, undermining our national security and making all Americans less safe. It was Trump’s first Secretary of Defense, Jim Mattis, who said ‘If you don’t fund the State Department fully, then I need to buy more ammunition…’

“Our diplomats are the first line of defense around the world, anticipating crises and providing invaluable expertise to help prevent conflicts from exploding into catastrophes. By deciding to indiscriminately fire hundreds of these devoted patriots without regard for their merit, expertise, Veteran status or years of experience, Trump is guaranteeing our nation’s response to foreign threats will be less informed, less intelligent and far less effective than before—all at a time when Trump himself is emboldening our enemies and inflaming already red-hot tensions abroad.

“This is a gift to our adversaries and a betrayal of our values. If Republicans care about our national security at all, they must speak out and rein in this President before it’s too late.”

