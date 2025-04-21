WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)—issued the following statement after new reporting revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaked highly-sensitive attack details in yet another unclassified Signal chat, this time to his wife and brother, putting the lives of our men and women in uniform at greater risk:

Article continues after sponsor message

“How many times does Pete Hegseth need to leak classified intelligence before Donald Trump and Republicans understand that he isn’t only a f*cking liar, he is a threat to our national security?

“Every day he stays in his job is another day our troops’ lives are endangered by his singular stupidity.

“He must resign in disgrace.”

More like this: