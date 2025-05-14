WASHINGTON, D.C. – To honor our nation’s Veterans Affairs (VA) researchers and commemorate the 100th anniversary of Veteran-focused research beginning at what is now known as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), along with U.S Senators Murray (D-WA) and Blumenthal (D-CT)—member and Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs (SVAC), respectively—introduced a resolution to designate May 12th to 16th as Veterans Affairs Research Week. Her resolution recognizes the vital, lifesaving and cutting-edge research conducted by the department that improves the lives of Veterans, people in the United States and individuals worldwide. Duckworth is a combat Veteran and a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs (SVAC).

“The scientists and researchers at the VA are incredible public servants who work relentlessly to improve the care and services our Veterans have earned,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to introduce this resolution to commemorate this important milestone and celebrate the researchers who help improve our Veterans’ lives. The least we can do is recognize and celebrate the innovation that helps keep our Veterans and those worldwide healthy.”

“Our veterans made tremendous sacrifices for our country, and as a nation we make a promise to take care of them when they come home. VA research is at the forefront of innovation and care for our veterans—from advancements in treating cancers from burn pit exposure to developing new artificial limb technology,” said Murray. “This week we celebrate the 100th anniversary of VA research, but all of that progress is at risk as the Trump administration is mass firing VA employees and researchers and taking an axe to medical research across the board. I will keep fighting back as hard as I can to make sure every veteran has access to the care they need—and that VA researchers can continue their important work.”

“As the Trump/Musk regime slashes health research funding, we should stand strongly with VA researchers and the incredible work they do for veterans and all Americans,” said Blumenthal. “VA research has led to life-changing medical innovations benefiting millions across the globe— including CT scans, the pacemaker, the first liver transplant, and many more. Our resolution rightfully honors these researchers, their groundbreaking contributions, and this remarkable milestone for VA research.”

In 1925, the Veterans’ Bureau, the predecessor to the Department of Veterans Affairs, established the Medical Research Section. Just a few years later, in 1933, the Hines VA Medical Center in Chicago became home to the VA’s first research laboratory to receive direct funding from VA Central Office, leading to early breakthroughs like advancements in skin cancer research. Since then, VA scientists and medical researchers have contributed to a vast range of critical breakthroughs. These include the first effective treatments for tuberculosis, the development of an implantable cardiac pacemaker, the first large clinical trials of hearing aids, the first successful transplantation of a liver and the discovery of a hormone that paved the way for the development of GLP–1 agonist medications. These advancements may become some of the most consequential health advances of the 21st century.

A copy of the resolution is available on Senator Duckworth’s website.

