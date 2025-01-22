WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) reintroduced bipartisan legislation that would help accelerate the production and development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through existing U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs to allow further growth for alternative fuels to be used in the aviation sector and create new markets for American farmers.

The bipartisan Farm to Fly Act would utilize current USDA programs to support the development of SAF, clarify federal definitions for SAF and enable greater collaboration between USDA and the private sector. Last September, Duckworth, Moran and Klobuchar—along with U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR)—launched the first-ever, bipartisan Sustainable Aviation Caucus to promote the longevity of the aviation and renewable fuels industries.

“One of the most important things we can do to make American aviation more sustainable is increase the supply of American-grown, American-made sustainable aviation fuel,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m proud to reintroduce our bipartisan bill that would build on my Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act to increase USDA’s collaboration with the aviation biofuels sector and expand the market of sustainable aviation fuel, which would be a true win-win solution that supports domestic farmers and blenders while reducing our nation’s carbon footprint.”

“Sustainable aviation fuel is a promising alternative fuel source that can provide new markets for farmers while increasing our domestic energy production and security,” said Senator Moran. “This legislation would increase the accessibility of biofuels for commercial use and directly support rural America and its farmers, the agriculture industry and the aviation sector.”

“Homegrown biofuels are good for Americans’ pocketbooks, the environment and national security,” said Senator Grassley. “By investing in sustainable aviation fuel, the Farm to Fly Act will expand markets for farmers, onshore American energy production and drive economic growth.”

“Incorporating SAF into USDA programs will play a key role in moving us toward energy independence while promoting homegrown Iowa biofuels that support our farmers and producers,” said Senator Ernst. “Supporting sustainable aviation fuel helps further the United States’ national security and our farmers’ future.”

“Alternative energies like sustainable aviation fuel create jobs in rural areas, bolster our national security, and reduce carbon emissions from air travel,” said Senator Klobuchar. “This bipartisan bill with Senators Moran and Ernst will be another step forward in securing new markets for domestically produced biofuel.”

Duckworth has been a leader in supporting biofuels, including expansion of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). She introduced the bipartisan Sustainable Aviation Fuels Accuracy Act of 2023 which would identify the standards required to meet the definition of SAF at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Additionally, the Senator created a pilot project in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to promote the use of SAF at military installations and will continue to increase these efforts to expand the use on biofuels whenever possible.

