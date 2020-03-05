WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with leaders and constituents from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) to discuss the organization’s legislative priorities and her efforts on important issues impacting Veterans in Illinois and across the nation, including healthcare, toxic exposures, employment transition and disability compensation. Duckworth also thanked VFW Commander in Chief Will “Doc” Schmitz for calling on President Trump to apologize for saying that traumatic brain injuries resulting from the Iranian attack are “not very serious.” Duckworth is the former Assistant Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the former Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. A photo of the meeting is available here.

“Tour after tour, time after time, Veterans sacrificed for the rest of us—putting country over self and showing what true selflessness looks like,” Duckworth said. “I’m glad I got to meet with these hardworking advocates today, and I’ll keep working to make sure those who dedicated their careers to keep our nation strong and our loved ones safe receive the support they deserve when they hang up their uniform.

In July of last year, Duckworth spoke at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Illinois 98th State Convention, where she emphasized the importance of recognizing our Veterans’ sacrifices not just on Veterans Day, but every other day of the year too.

Ever since she was recovering at Walter Reed, Duckworth’s mission has been to support, protect and keep the promises we’ve made to our Veterans as well as ensure America fully stands behind the troops our nation sends into danger overseas. In February, Duckworth joined her colleagues in condemning the Trump Administration for stonewalling critical benefits to Veterans suffering from health conditions associated with their exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. Duckworth also demanded an investigation into the Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ (VA) handling of a sexual assault reported by a Veteran at the Washington, D.C. VA Medical Center (DC VAMC).

