WASHIGNTON, DC – U.S. Senator and former Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a combat Veteran who served 23 years in the Reserve Forces and still receives her own healthcare services through VA, this week met with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary David Shulkin to discuss the importance of ensuring America’s Veterans have access to the quality care and support they have earned.

“It’s important we protect access to every kind of health care for our Veterans, from mental health services, to physical therapy, to preventive medications and immunizations,” said Senator Duckworth. “Ever since I was recovering at Walter Reed, I’ve made fighting for and protecting Veterans and Veteran families my life’s work, and I’m glad I could meet with Secretary Shulkin to discuss how we can work together to support our nation’s heroes.”

Senator Duckworth has dedicated her life to serving America’s servicemembers and Veterans. As a Senator, Duckworth has been outspoken about protecting Veteran access to healthcare and supporting efforts to end Veteran homelessness. As a Congresswoman, she coauthored the bipartisan Clay Hunt SAV (Suicide Prevention for American Veterans) Act, which passed both the House and Senate unanimously and was signed into law to improve mental health care services for Veterans and reduce Veteran suicide. She also introduced the bipartisan Troop Talent Act—large portions of which were signed into law—to help servicemembers transition to civilian life by making it easier for them to turn the skills they learned in the military into the credentials and licenses needed for similar civilian fields.