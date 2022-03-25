WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement after meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Photos from today’s meeting are available here and b-roll footage is available here.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most impressive individuals nominated to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States in our nation’s history and I was honored to meet with her today. Her extensive background and wealth of experience is why the U.S. Senate voted three times to confirm her to previous appointments, most recently with a bipartisan majority—that I was proud to join—confirming Judge Jackson to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

“Throughout her confirmation hearings this week, I was disappointed to watch Republican Senators continuously mischaracterize her record, but was pleased to see Judge Jackson effectively rebut those critiques and answer the questions posed to her in a direct, thoughtful and thorough manner.

“I hope Judge Jackson makes history by becoming the first-ever Black woman to serve on the highest court—and the first Justice with experience serving as a federal public defender—which provides her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country. She’ll have my vote.”

