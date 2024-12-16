CARBONDALE - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) and Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation, met with Gary Shafer, Director of the Southern Illinois Airport that she recently secured $500,000 in federal funding for, and toured Southern Illinois University’s Glenn Poshard Transportation Education Center with SIU Chancellor Dr. Austin Lane and former U.S. Representative Glenn Poshard.

“Southern Illinois Airport is an essential economic hub for our state and the region, and making sure it has the federal support to thrive is a top priority,” Duckworth said. “I had a good conversation with Director Shafer, Chancelor Lane and Rep. Poshard about plans for Southern Illinois Airport and the Glenn Poshard Transportation Education Center. I will continue to work alongside airport leadership as I advocate for additional federal investments to make our aviation system safer, modernize our infrastructure and support economic development in Illinois.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier this year, Duckworth successfully authored and championed key provisions that were signed into law under President Biden’s bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024. These provisions will improve consumer safety, expand the aviation workforce and enhance protections for travelers with disabilities. In October, Duckworth secured $500,000 in Delta Regional Authority (DRA) SEDAP Funding for Southern Illinois Airport to support hangar expansion projects.

The Glenn Poshard Transportation Education Center at Southern Illinois Airport is considered the premier transportation education center in the Midwest and among the top such facilities in the country. In October 2022, SIU renamed the Center to the Glenn Poshard Transportation Education Center to honor the former SIU System president, whose efforts are credited with helping secure funding for the state-of-the-industry facility that houses Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s nationally recognized automotive and aviation programs.

More like this:

Duckworth Reiterates Urgent Need to Grow Aviation Workforce and Invest in Safety Technology to Safeguard Flying Public
Mar 27, 2025
Duckworth Secures Commitments from FAA Acting Administrator to Address Number of Air Traffic Controllers Awaiting Medical Clearances to Return to Work
Mar 29, 2025
Continued Growth at St. Louis Downtown Airport in 2024; Momentum Shows No Signs of Slowing for 2025
Jan 19, 2025
St. Louis Ports Ranked Most Efficient Inland Port District
Mar 9, 2025
Edwardsville, Brighton, Roxana, Collinsville, Belleville, Granite and O'Fallon Students Part Of SIU Medical Students' Residence Match
Mar 27, 2025

 