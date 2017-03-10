MOLINE — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with leaders of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce including Chamber CEO Tara Barney today to discuss her vision for creating jobs and expanding economic opportunity for hardworking families in communities across Illinois through investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and small business development. Duckworth also discussed her recent efforts to upgrade Illinois locks-and-dams to speed up barge traffic near Rock Island and along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.

“It was great to speak with local leaders today in the Quad Cities about how I can help support job creation and business development throughout the region,” said Senator Duckworth. “I will continue working to encourage economic investments in the Quad Cities area so we can rebuild our state’s infrastructure and improve our transportation systems, opening up new economic opportunities for local businesses and working families alike.”

Since being sworn-in to the Senate, Duckworth has worked swiftly to support jobs across Illinois and, just 64 days into her first term, passed her first bill—unanimously—through the Senate this week to help achieve that goal. Her new bipartisan legislation would help protect major construction projects from needless bureaucratic delays by rolling back a misguided U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) rule that enables the governors of Wisconsin and Indiana to delay or block infrastructure improvements throughout Illinois.

Last year, Duckworth proposed her “economic opportunity” agenda to revitalize economies in communities around the state that have been ignored by many for too long. By investing in manufacturing, education programs and minority- and women-owned businesses, Duckworth’s economic development plan seeks to support working families across Illinois, increasing access to jobs and opportunity, and helping provide community wealth that will stabilize neighborhoods struggling for a brighter future.

Duckworth has also been outspoken about the importance of investing in Illinois’s infrastructure, which she recently discussed at a roundtable with local leaders in Quincy. As a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and Senate Commerce, Science, & Transportation Committee, Duckworth will continue to advocate for increased investments in the state’s transportation systems that expand economic opportunity for hardworking families.

