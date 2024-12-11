WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator and co-founder of the first-ever Senate Environmental Justice Caucus Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) leadership to discuss a number of issues, including support for the ongoing Thornton Tunnel and Reservoir Project, modernizing critical water infrastructure to prevent future flooding, building resiliency against climate change and bringing environmental justice to communities that have been ignored for too long. Photos from the meeting are available on the Senator’s website.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Strengthening our water infrastructure is crucial in safeguarding our communities from future potential flooding and protecting the health and safety of all Illinoisans,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to work with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District to ensure that our key water systems, including the Thorton Tunnel and Reservoir Project, will remain resilient against the effects of climate change for generations to come.”

Duckworth helped secure $20 million in funding for reimbursement of MWRD’s Thornton Reservoir work through the FY2024 Energy and Water Development Appropriations Conference Agreement. The Thornton Reservoir is one of the world’s largest flood control reservoirs and was designed to hold 7.9 billion gallons of water, including 4.8 billion gallons of capacity for combined sewage overflow, working to mitigate flooding and significantly reducing the risk of pollution in local rivers and streams. This reservoir is a key component of MWRD’s flood mitigation infrastructure, protecting thousands of homes and businesses.

More like this: