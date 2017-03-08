Senator calls for investments in infrastructure to support Illinois agriculture

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met today with members of the Illinois Farm Bureau to discuss the important role Illinois farmers play in both the state and national economy, as well the need for greater investments in agriculture and critical infrastructure.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a Black Hawk pilot in Iraq, I saw firsthand the painful price this nation pays because of our reliance on foreign oil,” said Senator Duckworth. “That’s why I’ve been a longtime advocate for expanding biofuel production and infrastructure in Illinois and I look forward to working with the Illinois Farm Bureau to support policies like the Renewable Fuel Standard that strengthen American-made energy. Not only because it’s good for our economy – though it is – but also because it means importing less foreign oil, and that’s good for our national security.”

The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) supports a $5 billion biofuel industry in Illinois that employs more than 4,000 people. Duckworth has joined corn farmers across Illinois in urging the EPA to adopt higher ethanol-based fuel requirements and remains an advocate of protecting the RFS as a member of the Senate Committee of Environment and Public Works.

“I also appreciated the chance to hear directly from Illinois farmers about the importance of keeping the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, and the importance of improving locks-and-dams to create a stronger water transportation system. Upgrading lock-and-dam systems along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers would greatly speed up barge traffic and reduce shipping costs for farmers throughout the Midwest, serving to strengthen Illinois agriculture and our state economy.”

More like this: