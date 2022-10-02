WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with the Coalition to Stop the Canadian Pacific–Kansas City Southern Merger to discuss their concerns with the proposed railroad merger’s potential impact on Chicagoland passenger and freight train service. Duckworth and the group also spoke about how she can help elevate their voices from the federal level, help prevent disruptive and unsafe consequences of the proposed merger and how they all can work together to prioritize efficient and dependable rail service for Illinoisans.

“Every day, folks in Chicagoland depend on commuter rail to safely and efficiently get to work, and it’s clear the Canadian Pacific–Kansas City Southern Merger would cause too many problems for our constituents,” said Duckworth. “I was glad to meet with the Coalition today to discuss how the merger, as it’s currently proposed, will negatively impact surrounding communities as well as my concerns about noise pollution, environmental impact, blocked crossings, emergency response times, safety conditions and rail delays.”

Duckworth was joined by Bartlett Mayor Kevin Wallace, Itasca Village President Jeff Pruyn, Itasca Village Administrator Carie Anne Ergo, Itasca Village Administrator Frank DeSimone, Roselle Village Administrator Jason Bielawski, Chief of Wood Dale Fire Department Chief Jim Burke, Deputy Village Manager of Hanover Park David Webb and Chief of Hanover Park Fire Department Eric Fors.

In July, Duckworth, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), and U.S. Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) and Marie Newman (D-IL-3) sent a letter to Surface Transportation Board (STB) Chairman Martin Oberman urging the STB to oppose the Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroad merger as proposed because of concerns about noise pollution, blocked crossings, safety conditions, and commuter rail delays. In their letter, the lawmakers stressed that the proposed merger would significantly impact Chicagoland’s already highly-trafficked railways. Because Illinoisans in the Chicago suburbs rely on commuter trains like Metra to reach the city daily, adding another rail line could significantly increase delays for those traveling for work. As residents have made this clear to their local officials, more than 11 Illinois communities have already filed comments opposing the proposed merger. In urging a reconsideration of the merger, the lawmakers called on the STB to sit down with Illinoisans to hear their concerns directly about the merger.

