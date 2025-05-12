WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Armed Services (SASC) and Veterans’ Affairs Committees (SVAC)—and U.S. Representatives April McClain Delaney (D-MD-06) and James Moylan (R-GU-AL) introduced legislation to modernize the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) in order to help ensure that military caregiver benefits are available to more people who selflessly care for their servicemember or Veteran family member in medical need. The Making it Likely for Families of the Military to Live with Leave Access (MIL FMLA) Act would expand FMLA leave benefits for military family members who aren’t currently covered under the FMLA.

“It’s long overdue that Congress expands leave benefits for the selfless Americans who care for their servicemember or Veteran loved ones—who often have complex and unique medical needs as a result of their service,” said Senator Duckworth. “No servicemember should ever have to worry whether they and their loved ones will have the benefits needed to care for them after their service—it hurts our military readiness and recruiting. Supporting caregivers isn’t just about doing something humanitarian. It’s about the safety and security of our nation.”

“Over 14 million Americans care for injured servicemembers and veterans, yet current law leaves too many behind,” said Congresswoman McClain Delaney. “The bipartisan MIL FMLA Act, which I'm proud to lead with Congressman Moylan, ensures all military caregivers—including domestic partners and extended family—can access the leave they deserve, without arbitrary restrictions. This bill is a step toward truly honoring the service and sacrifice of those who care for our nation’s heroes.”

“I am proud to co-lead the bipartisan MIL FMLA Act with Rep. McClain Delaney, which will address inequities that our veterans, servicemembers, and their families face every day,” said Congressman Moylan. “As the representative of the district with the highest level of enlistments per capita, and as a veteran myself, this bill addresses the countless underlying issues that affect our ability and willingness to serve. I look forward to working with Rep. McClain Delaney to deliver for those in our country who have served and currently serve our country.”

The MIL FMLA Act would address the gaps in FMLA that have left many military caregivers without adequate leave access by:

Adding reserve components and domestic deployments as covered active duty for family members;

Eliminating the requirement that military caregiver protections only apply to Veterans who served within the last five years;

Allowing military caregivers to utilize special military caregiver FMLA leave more than once;

Expanding military caregiver provisions to cover domestic partners and other close family members like aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandparents, grandchildren and other loved ones; and

Creating a new form of leave, specifically for Veterans who need extended time to address serious injuries or illnesses related to their service.

Along with Duckworth, the legislation is cosponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Along with McClain Delaney and Moylan, the legislation is cosponsored in the House by U.S. Representatives Don Bacon (R-NE-02), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), André Carson (D-IN-07), Troy Carter (D-LA-02), Gil Cisneros (D-CA-31), Cleo Fields (D-LA-06), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-05), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06), Steny Hoyer (D-MD-05), Greg Landsman (D-OH-01), Summer Lee (D-PA-12), Sam Liccardo (D-CA-16), Sarah McBride (D-DE-AL), Joe Neguse (D-CO-02), Johnny Olszewksi (D-MD-02), Chellie Pingree (D-ME-01), Jamie Raskin (D-MD-08), Shri Thanedar (D-MI-13) and Rasihda Tlaib (D-MI-12).

The legislation is endorsed by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, National Military Family Association, American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America, Center for American Progress (CAP), Service Women’s Action Network (SWAN), Caregiver Action Network, National Partnership for Women & Families, VoteVets, Caring Across Generations, Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP), MomsRising, Family Values @ Work, Common Defense, A Better Balance, Truman National Security Project, Secure Families Initiative and Agency for Community EmPOWERment (ACE) of NEPA.

“The Making It Likely for Families of the Military to Live with Leave Access Act is a crucial step forward in helping those who make countless sacrifices for their country,” said Molly Weston Williamson, Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress. “Service members, veterans, and their loved ones deserve the time they need to respond to the effects of service. No one should have to risk their job in order to ensure they or their family can get the care they need or to address the impacts of deployment.”

Full text of the legislation is available on Senator Duckworth’s website.

Duckworth has long been a leader in pushing for better benefits and support for members of the armed and uniformed services and their family members. In April, she introduced legislation that would help expand leave benefits for the millions of devoted health professionals serving in the U.S. Public Health Service (PHS) Commissioned Corps. Last year, she helped secure $2.9 billion to support family caregivers of disabled Veterans and $2.4 billion to expand benefits and services for military and Veteran caregivers to include health care and mental health services, among other things. Last month, she renewed her push to ensure IVF treatment costs are covered on servicemembers’ and military families’ health care plans. Last December, Duckworth helped pass the bipartisan Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that gave servicemembers a pay raise and included a Duckworth-led provision to improve access to high-quality medical care for servicemembers and their families in the Indo-Pacific region, among other wins for military families.

