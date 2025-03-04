[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)—and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced bipartisan legislation that would strengthen National Guard units in Illinois and across America by helping to ensure our servicemembers have access to the funds needed for maintenance and readiness activities that keep us all safe. Specifically, the bipartisan Guarding Readiness Resources Act would provide a critical exemption from the Miscellaneous Receipts Act for State Active Duty (SAD) reimbursement payments, ensuring that these funds are directed back to the National Guard units that incurred the expenses and ultimately bolster readiness and operational efficiency.

“The men and women of the National Guard are committed to the motto of ‘always ready, always there’—which is why it’s important our Guardsmen have the resources they need to stay mission-ready,” said Senator Duckworth. “Our bipartisan Guarding Readiness Resources Act would better ensure the Guard has access to the funds needed for the maintenance and readiness activities that help them keep our country safe.”

“The National Guard is essential to our national defense and emergency response system,” said Senator Lee. “Our legislation eliminates unnecessary hurdles, ensuring that the funds used by states to reimburse the National Guard go directly to maintaining and preparing our equipment for future missions.”

Along with Duckworth and Lee, the bipartisan legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), James Risch (R-ID), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jim Justice (R-WV), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Jerry Moran (R-KS).

The Guarding Readiness Resources Act would address a longstanding challenge for the National Guard. While federal law allows the use of federal assets for state-directed missions, reimbursements for those expenses have been diverted to the U.S. Treasury instead of the appropriate Guard units, creating significant funding gaps. The legislation is endorsed by the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) and the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS).

“Our National Guard members serve side by side with their active-duty counterparts, answering the call at home and abroad,” said CMSgt. Josh J. Baker, Vice President of EANGUS. “Yet, they continue to face inequities in pay, health care, and benefits that undermine their service and sacrifice. This legislation is a significant step toward correcting these imbalances and ensuring our Guardsmen are properly equipped, trained, and supported—whether they are responding to domestic emergencies or deploying overseas. EANGUS stands ready to work alongside Senator Lee and other congressional leaders to advance this bill. Our members, the backbone of the National Guard, deserve nothing less than full recognition and fair treatment for their dedication to our nation.”

“The National Guard continuously responds to the dynamic domestic challenges this nation faces,” said retired Maj Gen. Francis M. McGinn, President of NGAUS. “Immediate response often requires significant unforeseen state expenditures. While the law allows for federal reimbursement, it is executed in such a way that states never see those much-needed funds. This creates substantial budget gaps that threaten the readiness of the force. The Guarding Readiness Resources Act corrects this oversight and ensures the National Guard has the necessary resources to effectively fulfill their mission. We are grateful for the work of Senators Lee and Duckworth and ask for full congressional support for inclusion in the FY26 NDAA.”

By adding a Miscellaneous Receipts exemption to section 710 of title 32, Congress would help ensure that:

The U.S. Property and Fiscal Officer (USPFO) can direct reimbursement money back to National Guard units.

National Guard units can have available funding for maintenance, repair and replacement costs of federal equipment when needed.

National Guard equipment, property and training funds remain ready for National Guard federal missions.

