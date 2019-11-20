WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, as Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works’ Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) led a hearing about maintaining state’s authority to protect their waterways. This is a key policy within the Clean Water Act, a landmark law that regulates the discharge of pollutants into the nation’s waterways. Duckworth is a Ranking Member of the subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over the law. A video of Duckworth’s opening statement can be found here.

“Water quality issues are front of mind for Illinoisans because we and our neighbors are the stewards of the largest body of freshwater in the world, the Great Lakes,” said Duckworth. “The Clean Water Act is the landmark law that helps us be good caregivers and is the first line of defense in safeguarding the quality of our nation’s rivers, streams and tributaries. Silencing the input of Americans most directly impacted is the wrong approach, especially since these voices often represent the state and tribal governments that are on the front lines working to safeguard their water supply.”

Earlier this month, Duckworth penned an op-ed in the Chicago Tribune about why we need to strengthen the protections under the Clean Water Act, not roll them back. In April 2019, Duckworth co-founded the Senate’s first-ever Environmental Justice Caucus to raise awareness of the many environmental and pollution issues that have created public health challenges. She has advocated for Congress to make dramatic investments in the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, a program that helps states with infrastructure projects that are key to managing wastewater treatment. Duckworth is also working across the aisle to provide more resources for rural, tribal and front line communities so that they can better manage their wastewater and drinking water utilities. These resources include access to federal grants, loans and technical assistance.

