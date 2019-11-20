WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, as Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works’ Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water, and Wildlife, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) led a hearing about maintaining state’s authority to protect their waterways. This is a key policy within the Clean Water Act, a landmark law that regulates the discharge of pollutants into the nation’s waterways. Duckworth is a Ranking Member of the subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over the law. A video of Duckworth’s opening statement can be found here.

“Water quality issues are front of mind for Illinoisans because we and our neighbors are the stewards of the largest body of freshwater in the world, the Great Lakes,” said Duckworth. “The Clean Water Act is the landmark law that helps us be good caregivers and is the first line of defense in safeguarding the quality of our nation’s rivers, streams and tributaries. Silencing the input of Americans most directly impacted is the wrong approach, especially since these voices often represent the state and tribal governments that are on the front lines working to safeguard their water supply.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Earlier this month, Duckworth penned an op-ed in the Chicago Tribune about why we need to strengthen the protections under the Clean Water Act, not roll them back. In April 2019, Duckworth co-founded the Senate’s first-ever Environmental Justice Caucus to raise awareness of the many environmental and pollution issues that have created public health challenges. She has advocated for Congress to make dramatic investments in the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, a program that helps states with infrastructure projects that are key to managing wastewater treatment. Duckworth is also working across the aisle to provide more resources for rural, tribal and front line communities so that they can better manage their wastewater and drinking water utilities. These resources include access to federal grants, loans and technical assistance.

More like this:

Duckworth, Booker Statement as Trump Administration Moves to Shut Down All EPA Environmental Justice Offices and Slash Dozens of Critical Regulations
Mar 15, 2025
Duckworth, Booker Join Colleagues in Introducing Legislation to Codify DOJ’s Office of Environmental Justice
Mar 2, 2025
Duckworth, Shaheen, Blackburn Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Place a WWII Women’s Memorial on National Mall
Mar 27, 2025
Duckworth Highlights 2024 Accomplishments in Year-End Round Up
Dec 31, 2024
Illinois Commerce Commission Approves $254 Million Investment in Clean Transportation
2 days ago

 