WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) tomorrow, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) led a group of 24 fellow Senate Democrats in introducing a resolution that commemorates the signing of this historic, landmark law and condemns any efforts to cut Medicaid or implement work-reporting requirements that endanger the health of Medicaid recipients. The resolution comes after President Donald Trump signed his Big, Beautiful Bill into law, which makes the biggest cuts to Medicaid in American history and rips health care coverage away from over 15 million Americans.

“35 years after the historic ADA was signed into law, it’s unacceptable that Americans with disabilities are still fighting for the same rights and opportunities this landmark bipartisan law promised,” said Duckworth. “By enacting the largest cuts to Medicaid in our nation’s history, Trump’s Big, Beautiful Betrayal is eroding hard-won progress and making it harder for those in the disability community to access the care they need to go about their daily lives. With this resolution, we’re sending a loud message that disability rights are human rights, and Democrats will never stop fighting to protect the disability community from these attacks.”

Senator Duckworth’s resolution was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) Jack Reed (D-RI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Coons (D-DE), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Patty Murray (D-WA), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Angus King (I-ME), Peter Welch (D-VT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

Full text of the resolution is available on Senator Duckworth’s website.

