NORTH CHICAGO — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with several mayors and leaders from Lake County communities yesterday to discuss their efforts to support local infrastructure projects and the importance of the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) Grant program, a competitive grant program that funds innovative, job-creating transportation projects. Duckworth also highlighted the Senate’s recent passage of the first bill she proposed in the chamber, which would support Illinois jobs and cut red tape for infrastructure projects.

“Improving Illinois’s infrastructure is one of the most important things we can do for our state – it’s important for our working families, our transportation systems and our economy at large,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m glad I was able to hear directly from Lake County leaders about their transportation and infrastructure needs. I’ll continue working in the Senate to improve our state’s transportation for all Illinoisans.”

The Trump Administration’s proposed budget would eliminate the TIGER Grant program, which has been used to fund infrastructure projects throughout Illinois, like the Fox River Bridge, the Chicago Lakefront Bridge in Bronzeville and the CREATE project in Chicago. Since 2009, Illinois has received more than $280 million in TIGER Grant funding to support critical transportation infrastructure projects. This includes $39,000,000 in funding for Fiscal Year 2016.

Mayors from North Chicago, Highland Park, Zion, Libertyville, Waukegan, Wadsworth, Park City, and Round Lake were present at yesterday’s meeting.