WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of both the U.S. Senate Committees on Armed Services (SASC) and Veterans’ Affairs (SVAC)—along with U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) and U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (D-AL-07) reintroduced legislation that would improve access to prenatal care for military families. Specifically, the Improving Access to Prenatal Care for Military Families Act would create a Department of Defense (DoD) pilot program to designate pregnancy as a Qualifying Life Event under the TRICARE program, empowering servicemembers and their spouses to choose a health care plan that meets their needs during pregnancy.

“After all the sacrifices they make for our nation each and every day, our military families should never have to face arbitrary, needless barriers to access prenatal care,” said Senator Duckworth. “Our commonsense legislation would help make it easier for our brave servicemembers and military spouses to access the high-quality care they need and deserve as they build their families. It’s the right thing to do, and I urge my Republican colleagues to help us get it done.”

“Military moms deserve peace of mind that they’ll have the right healthcare for them when they need it most,” said Senator Kim. “This bill breaks down barriers to high-quality maternal care and eases an all-too common and unfair burden on our servicemembers and their growing families.”

“Our military families make extraordinary sacrifices for our nation,” said Congresswoman Sewell. “The last thing they should have to worry about is accessing basic maternal health care services during a pregnancy. This legislation would empower expectant military families to choose the health care plan that best meets their needs. It is about ensuring that moms and babies can get the care they need whenever and wherever they need it. I am proud to partner with Senators Duckworth and Kim again in the 119th Congress as we work to get this bill passed and signed into law.”

Currently, TRICARE beneficiaries may opt to change their TRICARE plan during the annual Open Season or if they experience a Qualifying Life Event (QLE). QLEs include marriage, divorce, a job change, a move and the birth or adoption of a child, but not pregnancy. The Improving Access to Prenatal Care for Military Families Act would provide greater flexibility to expectant military families by establishing a five-year DoD pilot program to designate pregnancy as a QLE. Such a designation would allow beneficiaries to switch from TRICARE’s Prime and Select plans if doing so would provide that individual with better coverage for prenatal care.

Along with Duckworth and Kim, the legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Angus King (I-ME), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jackie Rosen (D-NV), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

The Improving Access to Prenatal Care for Military Families Act is endorsed by the National Military Family Association and Military Officers Association of America.

“Expectant moms and their babies need quality care, but many military-connected mothers struggle to access that care,” said Besa Pinchotti, CEO of the National Military Family Association. “The Improving Access to Prenatal Care for Military Families Act will make pregnancy a qualifying life event, ensuring that pregnant moms and their babies get access to what they need. We’re grateful to Senators Duckworth and Kim as well as Representative Sewell for championing this critical issue for military families.”

“Health care access is a key quality of life issue impacting military family readiness, particularly when expecting a baby,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly USAF (Ret.), President & CEO of the Military Officers Association of America. “With capacity constraints in both the military and civilian health systems, it is more important than ever to address barriers to accessing vital prenatal care essential to positive outcomes. The Improving Access to Prenatal Care for Military Families Act would provide the flexibility to switch TRICARE plans during pregnancy so beneficiaries can seek prenatal care that meets their needs. We appreciate the continued leadership of Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Sen. Andy Kim and Rep. Terri Sewell on improving access to care within the military health system and their support of military families.”

A copy of the bill text is available on Senator Duckworth’s website.

Duckworth has long been a leader in pushing for better benefits and support for members of the Armed Services and their family members. Last month, Duckworth introduced legislation that would modernize the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) in order to help ensure that military caregiver benefits are available to more people who selflessly care for their servicemember or Veteran family member in medical need. Last month, she renewed her push to ensure IVF treatment costs are covered on servicemembers’ and military families’ health care plans. Last December, Duckworth helped pass the bipartisan Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that gave servicemembers a pay raise and included a Duckworth-led provision to improve access to high-quality medical care for servicemembers and their families in the Indo-Pacific region, among other wins for military families.

