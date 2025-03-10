WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC)—and U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) introduced the Protect Veteran Jobs Act, legislation that would reinstate Veterans who were fired from their jobs as part of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s indiscriminate purge of federal employees. Veterans make up more than 30 percent of the federal workforce and it is estimated that Trump and Musk have already fired more than 6,000 of those men and women who have served in uniform.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk have fired more Veterans than any Administration in our nation’s history—it is a stunningly cruel betrayal of the men and women who bravely answered the call to serve our country in uniform,” said Senator Duckworth. “Veterans who choose to continue their service to our country in the federal workforce deserve our utmost gratitude, but instead this Administration has kicked thousands of our heroes to the curb and left them without a paycheck. The message of our bill is simple: Give our heroes their jobs back. If Republicans really care about our Veterans, they should stop enabling Trump and Musk’s chaos and support our legislation.”

“At a moment of great distrust and broken politics, we should be uplifting those who embody the value and strength of service, not putting them out of a job,” said Senator Kim. “These veterans not only stepped up to serve our country in uniform but chose to continue their public service in our federal workforce. How dare anyone bring this chaos onto them and endanger them and their families’ livelihoods in such a way.”

Along with Duckworth and Kim, the Protect Veteran Jobs Act is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Duckworth and Kim’s bill is the Senate companion to legislation introduced in the House by U.S. Representative Derek Tran (D-CA-45), H.R. 1637. In addition to reinstating Veterans impacted by Trump and Musk’s mass federal layoffs, the legislation would also require the Trump Administration to report to Congress on a quarterly basis the Veterans who have been removed from federal employment and provide justification for their removal.

“I introduced the Protect Veteran Jobs Act as my first bill as a Member of Congress because the men and women who have stepped up to serve our country deserve our support, not indiscriminate dismissal because of a misguided and chaotic political agenda. As a Veteran myself, I know firsthand the incredible value that Veterans bring to our federal government and the essential services they provide to American families and servicemembers. It is critical we protect the livelihoods of Veterans who have served our country honorably and who continue to do so through civilian service,” said Congressman Derek Tran. “I am honored that Senators Duckworth, Kim, Kelly, and Gallego are leading the charge in the Senate to protect our Veterans and ensure that they can continue to serve the American people. Our veterans have always had our backs, and now it’s time we step up to have theirs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Protect Veteran Jobs Act is endorsed by VoteVets, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), AMVETS and the Union Veterans Council, AFL-CIO.

“Firing veterans who perform essential duties isn’t government efficiency, it’s cruel,” said VoteVets. “Service Members deserve opportunities to transition back into the workforce and should be guaranteed support—not the added stress of unemployment. We applaud Senators Duckworth and Kim’s effort to right this wrong and proudly endorse their bill.”

“As a veteran of the Army and a former civilian employee at the Department of Defense, what Elon Musk, DOGE, and the Trump administration are doing to patriotic veterans across this country is a disgrace—plain and simple,” said AFGE National President Everett Kelley. “We should be celebrating Americans willing to wear a second uniform in service to their country. Instead, they are being treated to insults, chaos, and pink slips. It is unacceptable, and we applaud Senators Duckworth and Kim for taking concrete action to stand up for veterans and fight this injustice.”

“AMVETS is deeply concerned about the recent large-scale dismissal of veterans from the federal workforce. Now more than ever, their leadership and experience are essential, and we stand firmly behind efforts to prevent any veteran from being unjustly fired,” said AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly. “Real reform requires addressing the true problems within the system—not placing that burden on the shoulders of those who have served.”

“The unjust firing of our nation’s veterans from their federal positions is an affront to their service and sacrifice,” said Will Attig, Executive Director Union Veterans Council, AFL-CIO. “The Protect Veteran Jobs Act is crucial to restoring the dignity and livelihoods of those who have dedicated their lives to serving our country, both in uniform and in civilian roles.”

A copy of the bill text can be found on Senator Duckworth’s website.

In the wake of Trump and Musk’s mass federal layoffs, Duckworth has repeatedlyexpressed her outrage that many Veterans have been left jobless. Last week, Duckworth led her fellow Democratic colleagues in demanding answers from Trump and Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Doug Collins on exactly who was impacted by their indiscriminate purge of Veterans and VA employees, including staff who help operate the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL). The lawmakers are demanding a list of public answers detailing the specific job categories that were impacted, how many of those fired were Veterans and more. Duckworth also excoriated Trump’s plan to fire more than 80,000 VA employees this year, after the VA already fired more than 2,400 employees last month. After the first purge at VA laid off workers with the VCL—including several Veterans—Duckworth successfully pushed the Trump Administration to reinstate these devoted public servants that work to support our Veterans in their darkest moments.

More like this: