WASHINGTON, D.C. - Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and a member of both the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—will join the U.S. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the 119th Congress. Duckworth served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years before retiring from military service in 2014 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and is an Iraq War Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. She was among the first Army women to fly combat missions during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Article continues after sponsor message

“After years of working hard to support our Veterans who sacrifice so much to defend our national security and keep Americans safe, it is an honor to join the U.S. Senate Veteran Affairs’ Committee to continue my work—and my life’s mission—to ensure these heroes are provided with the care and support they have earned,” said Senator Duckworth. “As a Veteran myself and as a former Assistant Secretary of the VA, I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to champion legislation that would expand access to good-paying jobs, high-quality accessible health care, affordable housing and so much more. I will fight every day to improve the lives of our Veterans—and that includes pushing back on any efforts from this next Administration to privatize the VA or cut VA benefits.”

Throughout her tenure in Congress, Duckworth has been a fierce supporter of and an effective legislator for our Veterans. Some of the legislation she has pushed for to help deliver for our Veterans include:

More like this: