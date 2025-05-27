WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senators John Ossoff (D-GA) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in reintroducing legislation to ban stock trading by Members of Congress. The Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act would require all members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children to place their stocks into a qualified blind trust or divest the holding—ensuring they cannot use inside information to influence their stock trades and make a profit.

“As Donald Trump continues to corruptly enrich himself and his billionaire friends through luxury jets from foreign powers, suspicious market manipulation and shady cryptocurrency scams, Congress must lead by example to help restore trust and integrity in government,” said Duckworth. “That is why I’m proud to help reintroduce the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act to ensure every Member of Congress complies with this commonsense, ethical best practice.”

The American people overwhelmingly support this policy, with 86% saying they back the measure, including 88% of Democrats, 87% of Republicans and 81% of Independents.

In addition to Duckworth, Ossoff and Kelly, this bill is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Duckworth has pushed to prevent Members of Congress from being able to trade stocks for years. She first helped introduce the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act in 2023, the same year she helped introduce the bipartisan, bicameral Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act to prohibit members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from abusing their positions for personal financial gain by owning or trading securities, commodities or futures.

