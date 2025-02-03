WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST)—helped reintroduce bipartisan legislation alongside U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) aimed at addressing freight fraud. The Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act would help provide the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) with the tools needed to protect consumers from fraud by scammers in the interstate transportation of household goods.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Bad actors are constantly developing new ways to defraud hardworking Americans, so it’s critical we keep our legislation up to speed so we can protect our constituents from the latest scamming techniques,” said Senator Duckworth. “Moving is stressful enough without worrying about whether your movers are actually scammers trying to steal your money and belongings. I’m proud to help introduce this bipartisan legislation alongside Senator Fischer to help ensure FMCSA has the tools it needs to shield American consumers from these thieves.”

“We cannot allow bad actors in the shipping and moving industry to violate consumer trust and harm our nation’s supply chain,” said Senator Fischer. “Our bipartisan, bicameral legislation will give the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration the tools they need to hold these thieves accountable. I look forward to working with my colleagues in both the House and the Senate to get our bill signed into law.”

Freight fraud, particularly in the household goods sector, is a growing problem that continues to undermine the integrity of the shipping and logistics industry. The bipartisan Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act seeks to help address the issue of household goods fraud by empowering FMCSA with the tools it needs to combat fraudulent actors in the shipping industry. Duckworth is an advocate for stronger consumer protections—in 2023, she and several Senate colleagues called on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to improve their oversight over financial firms offering “buy now, pay later” products to ensure they comply with consumer protection laws.

More like this: