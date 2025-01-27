WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST)—Deb Fischer (R-NE), Patty Murray (D-WA) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reintroduced bipartisan legislation to help modernize vehicle safety tests by requiring the use of the most advanced testing devices available—including a female crash test dummy.

The bipartisan She Develops Regulations In Vehicle Equality and Safety (She DRIVES) Act would help enhance passenger vehicle safety by updating U.S. crashworthiness testing procedures. The bill is estimated to help save more than 1,300 lives, prevent and mitigate tens of thousands of serious injuries and save billions of dollars in economic impact from preventing and mitigating injuries and deaths.

“We can be doing more to improve our roadways and make sure visiting a family member or a routine trip to the grocery store doesn’t end in tragedy,” said Senator Duckworth. “I’m proud to help reintroduce this bipartisan legislation, which would help mitigate injuries and save lives on our roadways by ensuring our crash test standards better represent the safety needs of all Americans.”

“Outdated crash testing standards make women 17 percent more likely to be killed in auto crashes than men, but that doesn’t have to be the case. By updating crash test dummy standards, our bill will save thousands of lives and prevent thousands more serious injuries each year,” said Senator Fischer.

Last December, Duckworth announced more than $2 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to improve crash reporting in Illinois to help make our roads as safe as possible and reduce the number of lives lost to car crashes.

