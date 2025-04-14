WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) this week joined U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and 15 Senate colleagues in introducing bipartisan legislation to help ease the financial cost of adoption and support prospective and adoptive families. The Adoption Tax Credit Refundability Act restores the refundable portion of the Adoption Tax Credit. By allowing the tax credit to be refundable, families will be able to access the full amount as a refund, even if the credit exceeds a family’s tax burden. The existing Adoption Tax Credit allows adoptive families to deduct up to $16,810 in qualified expenses.

“We should be doing everything we can to make things more affordable for families,” Duckworth said. “Adoption can put a financial strain on families, but by making the Adoption Tax Credit fully refundable we’re helping ensure these families can keep more of their hard-earned money to pay for their loved ones’ needs. I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this legislation, and I’ll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Americans.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier this week, Duckworth also joined Senate Democrats in introducing the American Family Act and the Tax Cut for Workers Act to expand the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, helping give Americans much-needed financial relief.

In addition to Duckworth, Cramer and Klobuchar, this bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Tim Scott (R-SC), Mark Warner (D-VA), James Lankford (R-OK), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Angus King (I-ME), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), John Fetterman (D-PA) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

The legislation was also introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by U.S. Representatives Danny K. Davis (D-IL-07), Blake Moore (R-UT-01), Gwen Moore (D-WI-04), Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04), Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA-37), Don Bacon (R-NE-02), Don Beyer (D-VA-08) and Robert Aderholt (R-AL-04).

This legislation is endorsed by the Adoption Tax Credit Working Group Executive Committee and 100 national, state and local groups. The bill text can be found on Senator Duckworth’s website.

More like this: