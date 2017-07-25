WASHINGTON, D.C. – After Senate Republicans voted to proceed with debate on Trumpcare, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

Article continues after sponsor message

“The American people have rejected every version of Trumpcare that has been presented so it’s absolutely stunning that Senate Republicans voted to move forward with a process that could rob as many as 32 million Americans of their health insurance, cause healthcare expenses for working families to skyrocket and jeopardize a program that 1 in 10 Veterans, 2 out of 3 nursing home residents and children with autism, Down syndrome and special needs depend on.

“Senate Republicans have done everything they can to hide their legislation from the American people, crafting it in secret, behind closed doors. But the fight to protect health care is not over. Now more than ever, the American people must keep speaking out and making their voices heard. And Senate Republicans must listen – to their constituents and to the most vulnerable among us like the members of the disability community who have been here day after day literally fighting for their lives. Then, I hope we can leave this partisan process behind and pursue the honest-to-goodness fixes to the Affordable Care Act that both parties can support to improve our nation’s healthcare system.”

More like this: