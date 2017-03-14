WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and 35 Democratic colleagues today in introducing a bill to rescind President Trump’s discriminatory executive order barring immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program.

“Just like his last Muslim ban, this executive order plays into our enemy’s hands by giving them a propaganda tool to spread a false narrative about the United States hating Muslims,” said Senator Duckworth. “This ban will not make our country safer; it betrays the American values those of us who served in uniform fought to defend. This travel ban is discriminatory and it needs to end.”

In addition to Senator Feinstein and Senator Duckworth, the bill is cosponsored by Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Tom Udall (D-NM), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Tom Carper (D-DE), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Ed Markey (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), Jack Reed (D-RI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Patty Murray (D-WA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Al Franken (D-MN), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Bob Casey (D-PA), Angus King (I-ME), , Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

