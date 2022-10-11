EAST ALTON — Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) toured metal manufacturer Wieland’s Metro East facility, met with its leaders and Metro East officials and discussed how the historic CHIPS and Science Act that she voted for is supporting local manufacturing, growing our economy and strengthening our nation’s science and manufacturing competitiveness with China. Duckworth also emphasized the importance of good-paying union jobs, workforce development and the facility’s contributions to our national security. Photos of the tour are available here.

“I was glad to tour Wieland and see their work to support good-paying union jobs, workforce development, and our national security through manufacturing right here in the Metro East,” said Duckworth. “We made sure to discuss how the CHIPS Act is helping lower costs, create jobs and boost American manufacturing. I was proud to vote for it to save money for working families, make sure our nation can remain competitive with China and keep our economy moving in the right direction for generations to come.”

In July, Duckworth celebrated President Biden’s signing of the CHIPS and Science Act. The legislation will help secure Illinois’s and our nation’s place as a competitive global economic power by helping create more good-paying manufacturing jobs at home. The Senator also championed—and has continuously touted the benefits of—the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, two bills that will have long-term positive impacts on the day-to-day lives of working Americans through more jobs, improved infrastructure and lower costs.

The Senator was joined by several members of Wieland and Metro East leadership including Wieland Rolled Products North America President Greg Keown, Wieland Rolled Products North America Vice President Scott Croft, State Senator (IL-56) Kris Tharp, and East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton. Wieland manufactures and converts copper and copper alloy with a focus on sustainability, the U.S. Military supply chain, and the electric vehicle supply chain. The company employs more than 1,350 people in Illinois across seven facilities.

