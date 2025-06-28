WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) last night hosted a telephone town hall to answer Illinois constituents’ questions and discuss how Donald Trump and Republicans’ “Big Beautiful Bill” will profoundly harm Illinoisans. In tonight’s town hall, Duckworth highlighted how Senate Republicans are currently trying to jam through this legislation—that no one has seen final text for—in order to give Trump and his billionaire buddies a massive tax cut paid for by increasing taxes on and cutting basic needs services for the most vulnerable Americans and the middle class. Photos from tonight’s telephone town hall are available on the Senator’s website.

“Donald Trump’s so-called Big, Beautiful Bill throws middle class families under the bus and increases taxes on low-income families in order to fund another monstrous tax cut for Trump’s billionaire Mar-A-Lago buddies,” Duckworth said. “This bill lets Republicans off the hook from having to earn a single Democratic vote to pass their deeply unpopular ‘well, we’re all going to die’ agenda that cuts Medicaid, guts critical food assistance programs and explodes our deficit and debt by trillions of dollars—selling out the middle class to enrich billionaires like Donald Trump.”

If Republicans’ plan is passed, hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans would be at risk of losing health coverage through Medicaid and food assistance through SNAP, and dozens of rural hospitals and nursing homes in our state would likely close—cutting off or restricting access to critical services for entire communities, including Illinoisans with private insurance. As a result of these cuts and other irresponsible slashes by Republicans, thousands of jobs across the clean energy, agriculture and medical industries are at risk.

Duckworth hosted her last town hall in May in McHenry County, focusing on Veterans and all of the ways Donald Trump and his Administration are hurting our nation’s Veterans.

