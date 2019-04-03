[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – At a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Airland Army Modernization Hearing, U.S. Senator and former Army logistics officer and Blackhawk pilot Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) pressed U.S. Army leaders on their efforts to avoid repeating past mistakes with current Army modernization efforts, like the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) plan. Video of Duckworth’s questions at the hearing is available here.

“One of my priorities is making sure we learn the sometimes hard lessons from past acquisition challenges, like the significant cost overruns, repeated delays and ongoing technical problems we have seen with the F-35,” Duckworth said. “I look forward to working with the members of this committee to provide strong, consistent Congressional engagement and oversight, which is vital to make sure we avoid the mistakes of the past and that we are taking good care of taxpayer dollars.”

