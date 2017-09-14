WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today spoke in favor of Carbon Caption Utilization and Storage (CCUS) technology, underscoring its potential to create good jobs and provide tremendous environmental benefits, at the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing. Video of the Senator’s remarks from the hearing is available here.

“I’ve seen firsthand with the Archer Daniels Midland project in Decatur, Illinois, how effective this technology can be in bringing economic and environmental benefits,” Duckworth said. “From power plants to industrial facilities and oil operations, CCUS is an opportunity to create jobs for hardworking Americans in an environmentally responsible way. We must prioritize and invest in this technology.”

Duckworth is a co-sponsor of the Furthering Carbon Capture, Utilization, Technology, Underground Storage, and Reduced Emissions(FUTURE) Act that would provide financial incentives to promote the deployment of CCUS broadly. As a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, Duckworth is committed to the responsible stewardship of the nation’s environment and protecting our natural resources.

