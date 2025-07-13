WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) grilled Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, Dr. Anjani Sinha, at his confirmation hearing today, exposing how deeply unqualified he is for this critically important role. During the Senator’s line of questioning, Dr. Sinha failed to answer several basic, important questions, proving he doesn’t know the first thing about maintaining not only the U.S.-Singapore partnership, but any of our relationships with ASEAN nations. Duckworth’s remarks can be found on the Senator’s YouTube.

“Dr. Sinha is deeply unprepared to effectively lead our nation’s mission in Singapore,” said Duckworth. “This is not a role you can pick up on a whim or because you might think it will be glamorous. Singapore is too important to the United States, ASEAN and the entire Indo-Pacific region for someone as unqualified as Dr. Sinha. His lack of understanding and preparedness for this job could cause friction in our critical relationships and is disqualifying for such an important role. He will not have my vote.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In May, Duckworth led a bipartisan Congressional Delegation to Singapore alongside U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) to this year’s International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Shangri-La Dialogue, which is Asia’s premier global international security and defense summit, to reaffirm the United States’ strong bipartisan commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. This trip came after Duckworth led a bipartisan delegation to the Shangri-La Dialogue alongside U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) last year.

Duckworth is a proven leader when it comes to strengthening our relations with Indo-Pacific nations and improving security in the region—which she has done while successfully securing significant international investments in Illinois. In the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that wassigned into law, Duckworth successfully secured a modified version of her Access to Care for Overseas Military Act to improve medical readiness in the Indo-Pacific. This provision established a program to accredit foreign medical facilities to help ensure our nation’s servicemembers as well as their families have access to quality patient care throughout the Indo-Pacific region—where they often must travel long distances to receive care—both during peacetime and in the event of a conflict abroad.

More like this: